LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Wilson County Sheriff’s Department tweeted that several agencies are executing search warrants near the 800 block of Young Road.

Authorities say these warrants were a result of an investigation into Phillip Foster. They said he has threatened multiple public servants and private citizens in Middle Tennessee.

Authorities said the road is temporarily shut down and to avoid the area.

