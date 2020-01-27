Authorities in Decatur County searching for ‘armed, dangerous’ fugitive

1  of  2
Johnny Lynn Cruse

Johnny Lynn Cruse (Courtesy: Decatur County Sheriff’s Office)

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are searching for a man who fled from a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper during a pursuit in Decatur County.

The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office reported Johnny Cruse led the trooper on a pursuit through the northern portion of the county.

He crashed the stolen vehicle he was driving near Conrad Ridge Road and ran away, according to the Sheriff’s office.

Cruse was wearing a black shirt and blue jeans at the time of the pursuit. The department said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 911.

