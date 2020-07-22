Authorities: Henry County man bit by K-9 during arrest

PARIS, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Paris man was bit by a K-9 after refusing to comply with authorities, according to The Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities told News 2 they went to the 2400 block of Highway 69 S to serve 44-year-old Joseph B. Coleman with active arrest warrants out of several counties.

When they arrived, they saw Coleman sitting in a chair on the back porch. Coleman was told to get on the ground several times, according to authorities. Coleman ran inside of the carport area instead.

Authorities warned Coleman they would release their K-9 Jagr and he would get bit. Authorities then released Jagr and the canine made contact with Coleman, biting him on the right side of his leg.

After several more warnings to get down on the ground, Coleman complied and Jagr released him.

Coleman was then arrested for active warrants in Henry, Weakley and Calloway County. He is also charged with evading arrest, resisting stop, halt, frisk, and fugitive from justice.

Coleman was taken to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and shortly after taken to the emergency room to be treated for the canine bites. Coleman was then taken back to the sheriff’s office where he is being held on a $10,000 dollar bond.