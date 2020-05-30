Authorities: Henry County deputy suspended after ‘insensitive Facebook post’

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office said they’ve suspended one of their own following an ‘insensitive Facebook post’.

Authorities said Corporal Stacey Bostwick has been suspended following a post they called ‘insensitive’. Officials made the announcement on their Facebook page, releasing the following statement:

It has come to our attention that earlier today one of our deputies, Cpl. Stacey Bostwick posted an extremely insensitive post on FaceBook. While we do not condone rioting or looting we also whole heartedly do not condone what happened to George Floyd in Minnesota. We at the Henry County Sheriff’s Office strive to be servants of the community and Cpl. Bostwick’s post DOES NOT reflect the values or morals of this department. As a result of these events Cpl. Bostwick has been suspended. We do hope that this single event does not undo all of the good Cpl. Bostwick has done in his career as a Law Enforcement Officer, Paramedic and Firefighter. This is NOT WHO WE ARE at the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and we apologize for the insensitive remarks made and will make every effort to regain the trust and support of the community as a whole. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office

Currently, there is no information released regarding the length of the suspension.

