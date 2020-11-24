Authorities: Grundy County man charged with second-degree murder

GRUNDY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Grundy County man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of another man, according to a Facebook post from the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said 46-year-old Charles Dewayne “Swain” Layne, of Palmer, was taken into custody and charged with second degree murder in connection to the death of 44-year-old Rodney Sanders.

Sanders died on November 3 and Layne turned himself into authorities.

He is expected in court on December 10. No other information was immediately released.

