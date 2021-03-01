Authorities: Four arrested in Stewart County burglary

Four arrested for burglary in Stewart County

STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Stewart County Sheriff’s Office says four people were arrested for a burglary on Renee Road.

Deputies received a call of a possible burglary at that location and when they arrived, found four people taking items from the home.

After further investigation by Deputy Lee Miller the four suspects were arrested.

Authorities say they are Tony Merle Watson, Gina Marie Green, Mandy Marie Evans and Donald Edward Cooter.

All four suspects were from out of town and face several charges.

No other information was immediately released.