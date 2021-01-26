Authorities: Ex-convict behind bars after selling drugs to undercover officer in Cheatham County

An ex-con is behind bars after reportedly selling close to 1/2 a pound of heroin and guns to an undercover officer.

The 2 month long investigation culminates January 21st after undercover agents meet with Justin Morris who agrees to sell them another 4 ounces of heroin.

News 2 obtains video of the undercover buy that shows the 33 year old get into the vehicle.

Morris, an ex con, believes the man behind the wheel is a drug buyer.

In actuality, the man sitting 12 inches away from Morris is really an undercover narcotics officer who buys four ounces of heroin from the 33 year old then signals other agents to swoop in and take the felon into custody.

Lt. Shannon Heflin says, “Agents have been killed in the line of duty during drug transactions. It’s a very dangerous, probably the most dangerous thing a law enforcement officer will ever do, putting himself into an undercover role.”

Heflin says the four ounces of heroin agents purchase has a street value of approximately $8,000.

During the 2 month long investigation, Heflin says Morris allegedly sold heroin to undercover operatives six times.

The total amount is over 7 ounces.

Agents confirm that Morris also sold 3 handguns to agents during the 6 undercover buys.

Agents also arrested Erica Moore on January 21st. Heflin says the 34 year old woman drove Morris to the drug deals. She is charged with 3 counts of conspiracy.

Morris is charged with 6 counts of heroin for resale, felon in possession of a firearm, and 3 counts of conspiracy.

Heflin adds, “If one of your family members is a drug addict, and specifically hooked on heroin, it is like playing Russian roulette. Any hit they take of that heroin could be that lethal dose of fentanyl and they will not recover from it. So him (the undercover agent) putting himself in that position to take that dangerous criminal off the streets, words can’t describe it.”

Heflin says, 99 percent of the heroin they have tested at the TBI crime lab comes back positive, containing lethal concentrations of fentanyl.