Authorities: Driver facing several charges following Trousdale County pursuit

TROUSDALE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is facing several charges after leading authorities on a pursuit in Trousdale County, according to the Trousdale County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said it all began on July 24, 2020 when a deputy initiated a traffic stop for a violation on a silver 4-door RAM 1500. The driver refused to stop and went north on Highway 141 N. After a brief pursuit, deputies followed policy and terminated the process.

Authorities then issued a BOLO for other agencies to look for the vehicle. Macon County Sheriff’s Deputies located the Ram, but had similar results. At that time, authorities said the tag on the vehicle was reported stolen in Sumner County.

Sheriff’s deputies working on River Road saw the vehicle on August 8, 2020. This time, it had Indiana tags. The vehicle failed to stop at the stop sign on River Road at Lebanon Pike. Deputies pursued the vehicle on Cedar Bluff Road and into the Hiwassee area of Smith County.

Smith County authorities helped in the pursuit and successfully deployed a spike system. The vehicle did suffer damage and slowed down. Deputies were then able to stop the vehicle on Highway 70 in Smith County.

The male driver and female passenger were taken into custody. The passenger was interviewed and released.

Authorities said the vehicle was reported stolen from Davidson County. Other evidence and a loaded gun were found inside.

The driver was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of meth with intent to deliver or sell, possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of stolen plate, driving while revoked, resisting arrest, evading arrest by motor vehicle 2 counts, reckless endangerment, possession of stolen property, motor vehicle theft.

The driver is scheduled to appear in Trousdale County General Sessions Court on August 14, 2020.

