Authorities: Dickson traffic stop turns into cocaine bust

DICKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Drug Task Force agents with the 23 Judicial District seized 50 pounds of cocaine following a traffic stop.

Authorities sad the cocaine has a street value over $2 million dollars.

Authorities said it started as a normal traffic stop on I-40 in Dickson Friday afternoon. The stop was for following too closely and a tint violation. The situation quickly turned into a cocaine bust.

A Drug Agent said, “Anytime you sell something by the gram and we’re finding it by the pound, I’d say it is a significant seizure.”

Drug agents said the 50 pounds of cocaine was seized from a Ford F-150 that was headed from New Mexico to Indianapolis.

A Drug Agent said, “It appears they were in transit across country with the cocaine concealed in a compartment inside the vehicle for the purpose of making a delivery to the other side of the country.”

Bernice Martinez and her boyfriend, Jesus Bilbao were inside the vehicle.

The 39-year-old mother of six denied there was any contraband in her truck when questioned by investigators.

Drug agents said the couple was nervous after agents got consent to search the truck. To expedite the search, agents use an X-ray scanner to see that the truck has a secret compartment. Inside the secret compartment, agents found the cocaine.

A Drug Agent told News 2 Martinez told them she purchased the vehicle and the drugs must have been in it and she didn’t know it.

If sold on the streets, by the gram, agents said all this would be worth close to 2.3 million dollars.

Both suspects are in the Dickson county jail on a $75,000 bond.

They’re charged with manufacturing and possession of cocaine.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.