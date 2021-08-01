Authorities: Dickson County woman charged in deadly shooting

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman in Dickson County is being charged with first degree murder after authorities say she shot and killed someone Saturday night.

According to a release from the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office, it happened at a home on Pond Rail Road. Deputies were called to the scene for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, the body of 38-year-old Cuornisha “Kenya” Northington was located. Witnesses on the scene told authorities the shooter had already left. The shooter was later identified as 41-year-old Lamisha Haynes.

A short time later, officers from the Dickson County Police Department were able to locate Haynes and take her into custody. She is charged with first degree murder and her bond is set at $500,000. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with more information is asked to call Detective Jeff Lovell at 615-740-4869.