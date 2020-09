CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Cheatham County authorities told News 2 they found a dead body at Cheatham Dam Tuesday.

Chief Tim Binkley said this is on the Dickson County side. They believe the body floated all the way from Nashville.

