Authorities: Convicted felons arrested for dealing meth in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Putnam County Sheriff’s Office officials say they arrested two methamphetamine drug dealers.

This happened on Sunday in the 2700 block of Salem drive in Cookeville. They say 35-year-old Gregory Livers and 25-year-old Mariah Hearld were arrested following a drug trafficking investigation.

When arrested, Livers was found with methamphetamine and Oxycodone pills.

After obtaining a narcotics search warrant, agents searched Livers home. That’s where they found Hearld with a 38-caliber revolver. Both Livers and Hearld are convicted felons and not permitted to have a firearm.

Agents also found a large amount of methamphetamine, scales and other paraphernalia inside the home.

Livers and Hearld were charged with sell and delivery of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Their bond is $140,000.