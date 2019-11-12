Authorities continue search for Rutherford Co. teen missing since 2017

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office says teams searched again Tuesday for a teen missing since 2017.

Teams of Rutherford County emergency responders searched for Devin Bond Tuesday on 1,000 acres at the Barfield-Crescent Road area of the county, according to a release.

Bond, a Riverdale High School student, disappeared on March 31, 2017.

Detective Will Pinson said the Barfield Crescent area was the last place Bond showed his location on his cell phone.

“We felt like the area needed to be searched as thoroughly as possible,” Pinson said. “Only trained emergency responders will participate. We want to do an exhaustive search.”

The sheriff’s office is asking for people to avoid the area while the search resumes Wednesday.

Agencies participating in the search of about 1,000 acres include the Rutherford County Emergency Management Agency, Rutherford County Fire & Rescue Department, Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services and the Special Operations Response Team, La Vergne Fire Department, Murfreesboro Police Department, Smyrna Police Department, La Vergne Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office.