Authorities: Christian County man arrested for attempted murder of deputy, gun malfunctioned

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY. (WKRN) — The Christian County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Dawson Springs man following the attempted murder of a deputy.

This happened Saturday around 10:00 p.m. in the area of Eagle Way By-Pass and Pennyrile Parkway. Authorities said Sgt. Brandon Myers spotted 32-year-old Bradley Dunning involved in an ATV accident. Myers was on patrol at the time, and got out of his vehicle to help Dunning, who was complaining of injuries.

Myers arrest report stated Dunning took out a handgun and attempted to shoot Myers in the head. The gun malfunctioned and did not fire. Myers was able to take Dunning into custody as he called for backup.

Deputies discovered the four wheeler Dunning was riding at the time of the accident was stolen from a building at Tie Breaker Park in Hopkinsville. Authorities also discovered Dunning had stolen a pick up truck out of Princeton, KY.

Dunning is facing several charges. Those include:

Attempted Murder of a Police Officer

Burglary 3rd Degree

Receiving Stolen Property

Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon

Dunning was taken to the Christian County Jail where he is currently being held without bond.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.