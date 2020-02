CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY (WKRN) — The Christian County Sheriff’s Office is giving residents an easier way to communicate with law enforcement.

Through the app you can submit at tip, view wanted criminals in the county, and research sex offenders.

Designers of the app say over 80 percent of people use cell phones as their primary means of communication.

To get it on your phone, you can search “Christian Sheriff KY” in both the app store and the Google play store.