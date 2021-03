CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Cheatham County woman was arrested on charges of soliciting exploitation of a minor.

According to the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office, Emily Johnson was arrested and charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Her bond is set at $20,000 and her first court appearance will be May 12.

No other information was immediately released but this is a developing story.