Christian County authorities capture wanted fugitive, person of interest in double homicide

Anthony Gaines

Anthony Gaines (Source: Christian Co. Sheriff’s Office)

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY. (WKRN) – The Christian County Sheriff’s Office says they now have a wanted fugitive in custody.

According to a release, authorities located 31-year-old Anthony Gaines on Tuesday. Gaines is wanted for Parole Violation, Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree, Theft By Unlawful Taking and Failure to Appear. 

Gaines is also a person of interest and wanted for questioning in a double homicide. He is not wanted for the murders, but authorities did consider him armed and dangerous.

No other information was immediately released.

