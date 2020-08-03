Authorities: Cannon County traffic stop turns into drug bust

CANNON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A traffic stop turned into a drug bust in Cannon County, according to the Cannon County Sheriff’s Office.

Sergeant Finley said he noticed a vehicle not staying in its lane of travel on July 28, 2020. He pulled the vehicle over and noticed a strong marijuana smell coming from inside.

After questioning those in the car, Finley obtained consent to search the vehicle. During the search, he found 96 grams of Meth and some drug paraphernalia.

While searching one of the passengers, he found 29 grams of Marijuana. The driver and female passenger were taken to the jail.

Once at the jail, 86 grams of meth was found on the female. A small bag of meth was found in the drivers shoe.

In total, the traffic stop ended with the discovery of 181 grams of meth, with an approximately street value of $14,000 dollars and 29 grams of marijuana.

They were charged with Manufacture/ Sell and Delivery of Meth, Manufacture/ Sell and Delivery of Marijuana, Failure to Notify Sex Offender Status, Driving While in Possession of Meth, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and $500 was seized.

