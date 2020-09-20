Authorities: Bigamy suspect booked on sealed indictment in Rutherford County

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Officials with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office told News 2 an accused bigamist is now in their custody.

45-year-old Theodore R. Pointer III was booked into custody on a sealed indictment and felony to appear charge on Saturday around 4 p.m.

La Vergne police spoke with News 2 in December of 2019. They said at the time, Pointer was arrested on charges of bigamy and identity theft. He is thought to have several wives, ex-wives and fiancés.

In a social media post, police said “He is currently going by the name of Noah R. Lyles and has also used the name Noah R. Muhammad III as recently as 2018.”

One of Pointers victims told News 2 she met him on a dating app.

Rutherford County officials said he’s being held on a $7,000 dollar bond. He is expected to appear on October 12 in Circuit Court.

No other information was immediately released.