Authorities: Bedford County man arrested for kidnapping Shelbyville woman

BEDFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was arrested for the kidnapping of a Shelbyville woman on Monday morning, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO).

22-year-old Gomez-Benicio was arrested in Falkville on Monday night, bonded out and was then picked up by the BCSO Criminal Investigations Division early Tuesday.

He is charged with burglary, domestic assault, two counts of kidnapping and especially aggravated kidnapping.

Gomez-Benicio is being held on $200,000 dollar bond at the Bedford County Jail.