Authorities arrest two on several charges following Christian County traffic stop

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY (WKRN) – Two people from were arrested following a traffic stop in Christian County, according to a release from the Christian County Sheriff’s Department.

It happened on January 8 around 5: 15 p.m. on Pennyrile Parkway. A deputy pulled the vehicle over for speeding. It was driven by 26-year-old Devin Jobe.

Deputies said after further investigation they discovered Jobe and his passenger, 19-year-old Christina Simmons, both of Henderson, KY, were in possession of several bags of marijuana, a large amount of cash, drug paraphernalia and suspected THC jelly.

Both were arrested and taken to the Christian County Jail.