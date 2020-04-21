Authorities arrest Sumner County man in connection to string of copper burglaries

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a man they believe is connected to a string of burglaries.

Authorities said they arrested Lonnie Banks on Monday for breaking into a cellphone tower in the 2000 block of Long Hollow Pike in Hendersonville.

Detectives said they believe Banks and possibly others are responsible for a rash of burglaries throughout Sumner County.

Investigators said that Banks has been selling specific pieces of copper from the sites to recycling locations in Kentucky to avoid detection.

The destruction associated may total up to $100,000.00 dollars. If you have anymore information call Detective Brandon Clark at 615-442-1889.

