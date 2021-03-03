Authorities arrest Nebraska man accused of burglary in Christian County

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY. (WKRN) – Christian County deputies arrested a Nebraska man Tuesday afternoon after he allegedly burglarized a home on Crofton Fruit Hill Road.

29-year-old Quillan Cannon of Blair, Nebraska was seen on Pennyrile Parkway around 5 p.m. after officers received information describing the suspect involved in the burglary, according to the arrest citation.

A Kentucky State Police trooper saw the vehicle matching the description driving on Pennyrile Parkway and tried to stop the vehicle.

The driver refused to stop for authorities and proceeded to flee. Deputy Johnny Colon joined the pursuit and was able to stop the vehicle using the pursuit intervention technique.

There were no injuries reported and Cannon was taken into custody.

He was charged with burglary 3rd degree and fleeing/evading police 1st degree.