Authorities: 3 arrested following traffic stop turned drug bust in Lebanon

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three people were arrested after authorities found 9.9 ounces of meth in their vehicle following a traffic stop, according to the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened early Tuesday morning on North Cumberland Street in Lebanon.

Authorities said they saw a vehicle traveling north on Castle Heights Avenue around 4 a.m. with a brake light out.

A deputy made contact with the vehicle and asked the driver for registration. The driver, James A. Reeves of Gainsboro, said he had just purchased the vehicle minutes before the traffic stop.

He could not provide the deputy with the name of the person he bought the vehicle from, stating he bought it “down the road.”

A deputy started to do a pat down search for weapons for passenger Ricky B. Bowman, of Carthage.

He found an unmarked pill bottle containing a crystal-like substance and a crushed green pill that Bowman identified as Xanax and a broken white oval pill in his front pocket by Sgt. Chris Keyes.

The deputy was given consent to search the vehicle and found a wallet in the back seat where the second passenger, Amanda B. Elswick of Carthage, was sitting.

Inside the wallet, the deputy found a plastic bag with approximately 2.5 grams of a crystal-like substance believed to be meth.

“In the majority of our traffic stops and drug related search warrants, Methamphetamine is being located in a large percentage of those cases,” stated Sheriff Robert Bryan. “You never know how a simple traffic stop is going to end. Deputy Kinslow relied on his training and experience which led to more drugs being taken off the street.”

Bowman was taken to the Wilson County Jail and booked for (Manufacture, Delivery, Sale and Possession of Meth), Possession of a SCH III Drug and Possession of a SCH IV Drug. Elswick was booked on charges of (Manufacture, Delivery, Sale and Possession of Meth) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Reeves was charged with (Altering, Falsifying, or Forging Evidences of Title, Assignments or Plates).