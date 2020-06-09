Authorities: 10 separate crashes cause I-40 shutdown Tuesday

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Cheatham County authorities told News 2 that 10 separate crashes caused I-40 to shutdown on Tuesday.

Authorities said this happened on I-40 eastbound in Cheatham County with multiple vehicles involved. Tennessee Highway Patrol said there are injuries, but all are minor. They said tractor-trailers are tangled near the Kingston Springs area and a dump truck is in the woods.

THP said this is all within a two-mile stretch. Westbound traffic is affected with right lane blocked. Eastbound traffic is affected with no delays.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.