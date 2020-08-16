Authorities: 1 charged with first degree murder following Maury County shooting

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was killed in a shooting in Maury County, according to authorities.

Sheriff Bucky Rowland confirmed to News 2 that the Maury County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double shooting that apparently began Friday night in Mt. Pleasant.

“We have two victims by gunshot. One resulting in death. The other in critical condition. Two subjects are in custody. One has been officially charged,” Rowland said.

Authorities said one of those people is 35-year-old Anthony Sheffield. He is charged with aggravated assault, attempted murder and first degree murder.

He’s being held without bond at this time.

Mt. Pleasant Police Chief Mike Hay confirmed there was a shooting in his jurisdiction Friday night.

Hay said because the body was found in the Hampshire community, the Maury County Sheriff’s Department is the lead investigative agency.

Hay told News 2 he believes part of this altercation took place at a motel in Mt. Pleasant.

So far, investigators are not releasing the names of the victims, or a motive.

The name of the second suspect in custody is also not known at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.