Authorities: 1 arrested for speeding, driving under influence with children in vehicle in Stewart County

STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman is facing several charges after Stewart County authorities say she was speeding and driving under the influence with children in the vehicle.

According to a release from the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office, 30-year-old Alyssa Marie Andrade, of Millington, is facing several charges. On Sunday, a driver, later identified as Andrade, was seen traveling eastbound on Highway 79 going 99 mph in a 55 mph zone. Authorities followed the vehicle for about two miles with lights and sirens before the vehicle stopped. After talking with Andrade, the Sgt. detected alcohol on her breath and saw two children, ages two and eight, in the vehicle. The Sgt. said only the 2-year-old was restrained properly.

The Sgt. then saw empty and full bottles of alcohol inside the vehicle. Authorities said the driver could not perform any of the given field sobriety tests to a satisfactory level. The Sgt. made sure a relative or friend came and got the children.

Andrade was arrested. She is being charged with reckless endangerment, driving under the influence, reckless driving, open container laws, child restraint law, driving un-insured and speeding.

No other information was immediately released.