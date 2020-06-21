Authorities: 1 airlifted to Nashville hospital following Christian County crash

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Officials with the Christian County Sheriff’s Office said one person is in critical condition following a crash Saturday.

Authorities said it happened on Old Madisonville Road and 19-year-old Jacob Nanney of Hopkinsville was the driver.

He was taken to Jennie Stuart Medical Center for minor injuries. His passenger, 20-year-old Micah Pendleton, also of Hopkinsville, was airlifted to Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville in critical but stable condition. Officials said he suffered from several severe injuries.