Austin Peay State University prepares for coronavirus

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Although there are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Tennessee, school districts and universities are making preparations just in case the virus makes it’s way to the Volunteer State.

Austin Peay State University in Clarksville is paying close attention to warnings from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We’ve already sent out information about the flu season and how students, faculty, and staff can best protect themselves,” said Dr. Chad Brooks, Microbiologist, and Dean of the College of Graduate Studies. “Those protections will help us if coronavirus ever comes to the United States.”

Doorknobs, handrails and other areas are routinely disinfected.

The university had a group from China that was supposed to travel to the campus this month, but the trip was canceled. There are trips to Japan scheduled for summer, but they are monitoring the situation and a final decision will be made in the months to come.

Similar protocols were in place a decade ago when dozens of suspected H1N1 illnesses were reported on campus back in 2009.

“Because of that pandemic, higher education has already had to hone their skills at preparing for eventualities like this and protecting our students, community, faculty, and staff.”

The university will host a special lecture on Tuesday, March 4th at 5:30 p.m. so area residents can learn more about the coronavirus outbreak. Learn more about the event HERE.