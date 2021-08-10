Austin Peay reinstates mask requirement for campus’ indoor facilities

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Wednesday, Austin Peay State University will reinstate a mask requirement for the campus’ indoor facilities. President Mike Licari made the announcement on Tuesday in an email to APSU faculty, staff and students.

“We made this decision after consulting current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for higher education institutions and after discussions with members of the APSU community,” Licari said.

The release from APSU says masks to not need to be worn outside, in private offices, individual study/practice rooms or in residence halls.

“With cases increasing throughout our region, and as we approach the start of the semester, this serves as a reminder that the best defense against COVID-19 and its variants is a vaccine,” Licari said.

The university is still providing COVID-19 PCR testing to the APSU community from 7 a.m. to noon Monday-Thursday in the drive-thru around the Ard Building. Walk-up testing is also an option.

COVID-19 vaccines are also available by appointment from 1-3 p.m. on Thursdays.