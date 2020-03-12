Breaking News
Austin Peay moves to online classes as coronavirus precaution

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Austin Peay State University will suspend classes until March 23 and move all classes to fully online instruction. 

According to officials, the decision comes after considerable deliberation as a precaution amid the coronavirus outbreak. Spring B and Spring II registration will be extended until classes begin March 23.

It is reported that a new academic calendar will be posted by the end of the day. Students in clinicals, field experiences, and student teaching should contact their supervisors for information specific to their situation.

The University stated that all students living on-campus who can travel to their home or permanent residence are encouraged to do so. However, if leaving campus is not an option, the staff is prepared to continue supporting residential students, including access to limited dining options. The Office of Housing, Residence Life and Dining Services will be providing details in the days to come through campus email.

The University remains open, but employees are to consult with their supervisors regarding alternate work arrangements as needed. Essential personnel are still required to report on a normal schedule.

