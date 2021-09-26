August’s slowest-selling car in each state

The microchip shortage continues to impact new and used car sales as major automakers are forced to halt production, leading to lower inventory levels especially for the most in-demand vehicles. Despite reduced inventory and heightened demand for both new and used cars overall, some vehicles defy this trend and languish on dealer lots. These slow-selling cars can bring savings opportunities for car buyers, even in today’s challenging car market.
Analyzing nearly one million new and used cars sold in August 2021 to determine the fastest-selling new and used cars, iSeeCars.com found that overall, the average new car takes 26 days to sell and the average used car takes 34.6 days to sell. New cars are selling over a week faster than in July, where the average was 35 days, and used cars are selling slightly faster compared to 35.4 days last month.
Slowest-Selling New Cars by State
What were August’s slowest-selling new cars across the country? Here are the new vehicles in the lowest demand by state:
|Slowest-Selling New Car in Each State In August
|State
|Vehicle
|Average Days to Sell
|Alabama
|Chevrolet Trax
|199.7
|Alaska
|–
|–
|Arizona
|Jeep Cherokee
|107.8
|Arkansas
|Ford Ecosport
|199.3
|California
|Jeep Compass
|113.9
|Colorado
|Alfa Romeo Giulia
|159.4
|Connecticut
|Jeep Compass
|267.6
|Delaware
|Ford Ecosport
|159.3
|Florida
|INFINITI Q50
|181.1
|Georgia
|INFINITI QX50
|130.4
|Hawaii
|Nissan Rogue
|35.4
|Idaho
|Jeep Grand Cherokee
|79.0
|Illinois
|Jeep Compass
|208.4
|Indiana
|Buick Encore
|169.2
|Iowa
|Hyundai Tucson
|90.3
|Kansas
|Jeep Renegade
|187.2
|Kentucky
|Alfa Romeo Stelvio
|90.2
|Louisiana
|Nissan Murano
|104.1
|Maine
|Ford Ecosport
|102.8
|Maryland
|Lincoln Corsair
|263.2
|Massachusetts
|BMW 2 Series
|110.1
|Michigan
|Lincoln Corsair
|165.0
|Minnesota
|Acura TLX
|107.9
|Mississippi
|Buick Encore
|271.0
|Missouri
|Nissan Altima
|132.4
|Montana
|Hyundai Sonata
|53.0
|Nebraska
|Acura TLX
|145.6
|Nevada
|Alfa Romeo Giulia
|241.6
|New Hampshire
|Nissan Altima
|122.1
|New Jersey
|Jeep Compass
|222.3
|New Mexico
|Ford Ecosport
|104.5
|New York
|Acura TLX
|120.4
|North Carolina
|Chevrolet Trax
|163.2
|North Dakota
|Jeep Renegade
|71.8
|Ohio
|Alfa Romeo Stelvio
|134.6
|Oklahoma
|Nissan Altima
|107.8
|Oregon
|INFINITI QX50
|160.7
|Pennsylvania
|Alfa Romeo Giulia
|144.9
|Rhode Island
|Hyundai Kona EV
|105.7
|South Carolina
|Jeep Compass
|301.9
|South Dakota
|Hyundai Sonata
|62.6
|Tennessee
|Acura TLX
|107.5
|Texas
|INFINITI Q50
|108.8
|Utah
|Genesis G80
|138.2
|Vermont
|Audi Q3
|63.3
|Virginia
|Jeep Compass
|208.4
|Washington
|Volvo XC60
|308.0
|West Virginia
|Nissan Murano
|84.0
|Wisconsin
|Nissan Altima
|132.4
|Wyoming
|Honda Pilot
|128.6
- The slowest-selling new car in the most states is the Jeep Compass in six states.
- Jeep is the most represented automaker on the list with the slowest-selling vehicle in 10 states.
- SUVs are the slowest-selling vehicle type in 32 states.
- The slowest-selling car across all states is the Volvo XC60 in Washington, which takes 308 days to sell.
Slowest-Selling Used Cars by State
Here are the slowest-selling used cars by state:
|Slowest-Selling Used Car in Each State in August
|State
|Vehicle
|Average Days to Sell
|Alabama
|Subaru Outback
|71.2
|Alaska
|Mercedes-Benz GLE
|79.9
|Arkansas
|Mercedes-Benz GLS
|77.1
|Arizona
|Mercedes-Benz GLS
|73.9
|California
|Maserati Levante
|74.1
|Colorado
|Honda Accord Hybrid
|88.5
|Connecticut
|Ford Ecosport
|89.5
|Delaware
|Ford F-150
|60.0
|Florida
|Kia Niro
|169.3
|Georgia
|Maserati Levante
|77.7
|Hawaii
|Ford Escape
|66.4
|Iowa
|Jeep Wrangler Unlimited
|97.6
|Idaho
|Land Rover Discovery Sport
|71.0
|Illinois
|Mercedes-Benz GLA
|100.9
|Indiana
|Ford Ecosport
|94.6
|Kansas
|Ford Ecosport
|100.9
|Kentucky
|Ford Ranger
|72.4
|Louisiana
|BMW 5 Series
|69.6
|Massachusetts
|Ford Edge
|84.6
|Maryland
|Genesis G80
|68.6
|Maine
|Land Rover Range Rover
|72.4
|Michigan
|Nissan Titan XD
|68.3
|Minnesota
|Jeep Gladiator
|57.3
|Missouri
|Kia Soul
|64.8
|Mississippi
|Land Rover Range Rover
|85.4
|Montana
|Chevrolet Equinox
|73.1
|North Carolina
|Buick Enclave
|62.3
|North Dakota
|Ram Pickup 1500 Classic
|45.8
|Nebraska
|Ford Edge
|94.6
|New Hampshire
|Lincoln Navigator L
|183.5
|New Jersey
|Jeep Compass
|62.9
|New Mexico
|BMW 7 Series
|92.7
|Nevada
|Volvo S90
|61.2
|New York
|Chevrolet Tahoe
|71.5
|Ohio
|Lincoln Navigator
|73.3
|Oklahoma
|INFINITI QX80
|65.3
|Oregon
|Mercedes-Benz E-Class
|76.5
|Pennsylvania
|Kia Niro
|88.4
|Rhode Island
|Mercedes-Benz GLC
|52.3
|South Carolina
|Ford Ecosport
|94.5
|South Dakota
|Ford Expedition
|69.5
|Tennessee
|Ram Pickup 1500 Classic
|53.1
|Texas
|Volvo XC40
|86.1
|Utah
|BMW 3 Series
|95.1
|Virginia
|GMC Acadia
|64.2
|Vermont
|BMW 3 Series
|82.3
|Washington
|Kia Rio
|83.6
|Wisconsin
|Ford Edge
|78.1
|West Virginia
|Chevrolet Silverado 1500
|92.3
|Wyoming
|Chevrolet Silverado 1500
|71.8
- The Ford Ecosport is the slowest-selling used car in the most states, at four.
- SUVs are the most represented vehicle type as the slowest-selling used car type in 32 states.
- Pickup trucks are the slowest-selling vehicle in eight states.
- The slowest-selling used car across all states is the Lincoln Navigator L in New Jersey at 183.5 days.
What does this mean for car shoppers? Prolonged time on dealer lots indicates that supply is higher than demand, which could be because pricing is too high or the car isn’t as pop11 ular as its competition. Knowing how long vehicles remain on dealer lots can present negotiation opportunities for consumers as dealers likely want to sell these vehicles. Each iSeeCars.com vehicle listing includes a car’s days on market and if the price has already been reduced, to provide shoppers with the information needed to help them make the smartest purchase decision.
