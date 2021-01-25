Attorneys of former Metro officer charged with murder back in court, seek change of venue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville judge heard a change of venue motion Monday morning for a former Metro Police officer accused of murder.

Former MNPD officer Andrew Delke is accused of shooting and killing Daniel Hambrick in July of 2018. Surveillance video showed Delke shooting Hambrick in the back.

Delke claimed he saw Hambrick with a gun. Delke’s trial date was pushed back to July due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, Judge Monte Watkins listened to witnesses provide evidence they say showcased the need for the trial to be held outside of the Nashville area.

The judge listened as witnesses went through images and videos on social media pages displaying their cause for concern.

Judge Watkins is set to make a decision on whether or not to move the trial venue by the end of this week. News 2 will continue to provide updates as received.