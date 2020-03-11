Attorney says he is watching hours of recorded interviews between Megan and investigators

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL/WKRN) — Brad Sproles, the court-appointed attorney for Megan Boswell, spoke with WJHL off-camera Tuesday morning.

According to Sproles, he is currently watching videos of Boswell’s interviews with investigators at the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

Sproles says that he has only started to watch what he believes is about 20 hours of video interviews Megan Boswell has done with investigators. He also said that so far, he has only watched what he believes is her initial interview, where Boswell reportedly gave the false statements that led to her current charge.

Sproles said he is especially interested in watching the interview where Boswell gave ‘inculpatory’ statements to investigators and he believes this will be in the last interview she gave.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the search for Evelyn Boswell.





