Attorney General Barr provides statement regarding George Floyd case

(ABC) — Attorney General William Barr warned protesters with ANTIFA and radical ties that they are committing a federal crime.
“Peaceful protests are being drowned out by violent radical elements,” said Barr at a brief press conference on Saturday.
Barr noted that there are people with what he called, ‘ANTIFA-like tactics,’ who are traveling from outside of the area, to participate in protests coordinated as peaceful demonstrations.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced that they are investigating whether outsiders, including white supremacists, are inciting riots.
“It is a federal crime to cross state lines to participate” in these violent crimes, said Barr.