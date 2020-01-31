Attorney for woman body-slammed at Popeyes claims new video verifies her story

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) — New video shows the moments before a woman was body-slammed outside a Popeyes restaurant in Columbia. Her attorney claims it proves she’s telling the truth.

“She’s going to continue to go through recovery for the next several months,” said Rocky McElhaney who is representing Deborah Staggs.

He says she went to the restaurant to clear up a double charge but instead left with broken ribs, fractures, and a broken knee.

What happened leading up to that bodyslam is still in question.

Staggs’ attorney released 9-1-1 calls from employees the night she was body-slammed. He also shared surveillance videos that he says proves employees weren’t telling the truth.

“We’re trying to get her out the store and she’s been here drunk acting a whole fool,” one caller said. “She tried to hit me she’s yelling she’s drunk she’s doing a whole lot we gotta get here right now.”

“Those are all lies,” said McElhaney.

The video and audio released by the attorney are only edited clips, and we don’t have all of what happened.

People inside have told us the woman used racial slurs. Meanwhile, McElhaney says she denies this happened.

“She says it was the opposite that they said those things to her,” he added.

Video also shows Staggs eventually being removed from the store.

“There’s different things that happened in the video. You’ll see one of the men who manhandles Ms. Staggs and kinda throws her out of the store, said McElhaney.

Staggs filed a lawsuit against the company, the owner of the Columbia location, and two employees, claiming the company turned a “blind eye” to violence.

“To finally hold them accountable so they’ll change the culture and that’s what the lawsuit is about,” said McElhaney.

Staggs and two Popeyes former employees have been charged with assault.