‘This murder will not be in vain’: Attorney Ben Crump joins Alvin Motley’s family after deadly shooting in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of Alvin Motley and National Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump held a news conference Tuesday to address the shooting that claimed his life at a Kroger Fuel Center in East Memphis over the weekend.

“Yet again, another Black unarmed person was killed because he was profiled,” Crump said. “Because of the color of his skin. How many more times will we have to face these tragedies?”

According to the family, Motley was in Memphis to visit family and for business when the driver he was with stopped to get gas. That’s when they say Gregory Livingston, 54, approached the vehicle and asked them to turn down their music because it was too loud.

“I don’t care how loud you think it is, you do not have a right to kill a young black man for playing music.” Crump said during a press conference Tuesday.

There was some sort of altercation and Motley got out of the vehicle. He asked if they could talk about the situation like men and that’s when Livingston allegedly opened fire, the family said.

After the shooting, a cousin was called to the gas station to identify Motley’s body.

Livingston, 54, was charged with second-degree murder and booked into the Shelby County Jail on $1.8 million bond.

Security guard Gregory Livingston (left) is charged with murder in the shooting death of Alvin Motley. (photos: Shelby County Jail, submitted)

Family members said Motley lived in Chicago but had family connections to Memphis. They also said he was the passenger in the vehicle because he was legally blind.

“My God says to forgive,” said Alvin Motley Sr., the victim’s father. “I forgive the man, but I want him punished to the full extent.”

A Kroger spokesperson said Livingston was an employee of Allied Universal Security when he was working as a guard Saturday. State records show that at the time he was not a licensed armed security guard.

Livingston was also a former officer employed with the City of Horn Lake from August 1998 until he resigned April 2001, a commander at the Horn Lake Police Department said.

Memphis Police said Livingston told officers he had shot someone. A 9mm Glock 19 was recovered.

Crump said he and the family met with Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich to express how devastated they were and what they wanted, which is for the criminal justice system to hold those accountable who unjustly killed their loved one.

“We expect the DA to charge him with murder and convict him of murder,” Crump said.

Crump also said Kroger has a responsibility to hire and/or contract companies that don’t profile Black people. They called for the company to better train their employees and said if they don’t hear from top executives at the company, they will be calling for a boycott.

Prior to the news conference on Tuesday, Kroger also released a statement on the shooting saying, “We are deeply saddened, extremely angry and horrified by this senseless violence. Our hearts are with the Motley family. This tragic incident involved a third-party contractor onsite to provide security services at our Poplar Avenue Fuel Center. We ask all third-party contractors to respect and honor our core values which include respect, diversity, and inclusion. We want to thank the Memphis Police Department for their swift action. The only outcome we seek is justice.”

“This murder will not be in vain.” @turnervan357 president of the Memphis Chapter of the NAACP speaking now. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/AoM71xdaKH — Joneé Lewis WREG (@JoneeLewisTV) August 10, 2021

Attorney Ben Crump speaking now: “You don’t have the right to kill a young black man for playing his music.” He says the case is eerily similar to Jordan Davis killed 9 years ago in Florida also over loud music. He says Jordan’s mom plans to visit Memphis. ⁦@3onyourside⁩ pic.twitter.com/1JAx5ght2p — Joneé Lewis WREG (@JoneeLewisTV) August 10, 2021

Crump’s practice has included high-profile recent civil rights cases involving Trayvon Martin, George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Brionna Taylor and others.

NAACP President Van Turner and Senator Katrina Robinson were also present.