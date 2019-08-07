Attempted robbery suspect shot at Antioch ATM released from hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The attempted robbery suspect shot last week at an ATM in Antioch has been released from a hospital and booked into the Metro jail.

The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. on July 30 at a US Bank ATM near the Global Mall at the Crossings.

According to an arrest affidavit, a 25-year-old man was attempting to withdraw money from the ATM, when he was approached by Kenneth Cathey, 19, who was holding a gun and had his face covered.

When the 25-year-old saw the teenager’s gun, he told officers he pulled out his own gun and fired multiple times, hitting and wounding the would-be robber.

Cathey was located in a nearby parking lot and was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment of critical injuries.

He was released from the hospital Tuesday and booked into the Metro jail on a charge of attempted aggravated robbery.

Cathey’s bond was set at $75,000.