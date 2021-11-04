Attempted robbery in downtown Nashville Dollar General parking lot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One man was arrested by Metro police Wednesday after officials said he attempted to rob a woman in the Downtown Dollar General parking lot.

According to an affidavit, the female victim was in the parking lot when Adam Green, 40, approached her asking for a cigarette. Police said when she refused, Green then became aggressive and demanded her purse.

An arrest warrant states the woman was “terrified” as Green blocked her from getting inside her car. A witness then reportedly got out of the car and distracted Green, which allowed the victim to get in her car and drive away with the witness in the passenger seat.

The victim called police who then found him inside the Dollar General. He was arrested for attempted robbery and disorderly conduct. Green has reportedly been referred to receive behavioral care, and officials say are attempting to do the same following the incident.