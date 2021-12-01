Attempted Nashville rapist arrested for violating sex offender registry

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A convicted sex offender was arrested Wednesday night for violating the state’s registry requirements.

According to an arrest warrant, Johnny Bowie, 52, had last reported to the state’s registry that he was homeless in Memphis in April 2014. Police said he has been arrested three times in Nashville and told officers he has been living in Music City since June 2014.

Johnny Bowie (CREDIT: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The Tennessee Sex Offender Registry requires offenders to report in person within 48-hours of changing a residence. Since he failed to timely report, officers took Bowie into custody for two counts of sex offender registration violations.

The state considers Bowie to be violent as he was previously convicted of criminal attempt to commit rape in 2008.