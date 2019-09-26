Attempted murder suspect commits suicide while police try to serve warrant in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man shot himself in an Antioch neighborhood Thursday after federal officials tried to serve him a warrant.

Metro police said U.S. Marshals were attempting to serve 29-year-old Jarel Wilson with an attempted murder warrant after he allegedly shot his girlfriend on Aug. 20.

Officials said the Marshals were serving the warrant in the 700 block of Bradburn Village Way around 10:30 a.m. when they heard a single gunshot inside the home.

According to a release, after more than four hours of no contact from Wilson, police forced entry into the home and found him dead in the attic around 3 p.m. in the attic.

Police detectives swore out an attempted homicide warrant last month alleging that Wilson shot his ex-girlfriend in the head at her Old Hickory Boulevard apartment.