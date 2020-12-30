AT&T says it would be ‘available for any legislative committee’ on issues related to Nashville blast

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A top state lawmaker says he would “welcome AT&T” to his committee to talk about the wide-ranging outage effects of the Nashville blast and a spokesman for the giant telecom said the company would be willing to come to the table.

An AT&T spokesman told News 2 “we will be available for any legislative committee” once work is done “to evaluate this event.”

Tennessee government and numerous telecom systems had problems because the explosion from a parked vehicle happened near an AT&T equipment building Christmas morning.

“First and foremost, we all have to realize this is still an active federal investigation,” said Upper Cumberland area lawmaker Paul Bailey who chairs the Senate Commerce and Labor Committee.

Questions swirl in the top echelons of state government about the blast’s effect on the red and tan nearly windowless buildings where a van full of explosives blew up just feet away from the facility. The buildings house critical AT&T equipment that serves key customers that include Tennessee state government.

Several state agencies reported continued outages with phones, email and other telecom services that began shortly after the Friday.

“We would welcome AT&T to come before the legislature to come and give us an update on the effects of the blast what their plan would be for the future,” Sen. Bailey told News 2 Tuesday.

With issues still lingering for local 911 systems in parts of Tennessee, the senator says there needs to be a better redundancy policy in place for critical telecommunications systems like the one damaged in Nashville “to make sure that if this ever happens again, that we don’t lose telecommunication services.” One supposed redundancy the senator cites is a switchover from the damaged Nashville AT&T facility to a similar facility in Knoxville.

“Based on what 911 directors in the Upper Cumberland are telling me, the switchover did not take place from the Nashville center to the Knoxville center,” adds the senator.

In a statement to News 2, spokesperson Jim Greer said “We will be available for any legislative committee as soon as we’ve had a chance to collect all the information, we need to evaluate this event. At this point, we are focusing our resources and attention on finishing the remaining service restoration and repair work.”

The spokesperson added restoration efforts will be posted on the company’s website.

The Tennessee Emergency Communications Board is expected to initially address the outage issues on Monday at a special meeting scheduled for 9:30 a.m.