At least 7 vehicles stolen from Nashville airport rental company

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —At least seven vehicles were stolen from a rental company at Nashville International Airport early Monday morning.

The thefts occurred around 1:30 a.m. at a Hertz storage lot off Terminal Drive.

The vehicles were parked in a garage and the tires were punctured as they were driven over traffic spikes used as a security measure at the exit, according to Metro police.

At least three vehicles were recovered with their tires flattened along Interstate 40 near the Spence Lane exit.

Another was found parked on I-40 near the Charlotte Pike exit with its doors open.

(Photo: WKRN)

Metro police told News 2 one vehicle was found in Cheatham County while another was recovered in Williamson County.

No suspect description was immediately released.

News 2 has reached out to the Nashville International Airport for more information.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and refresh this page for updates.