At least 4 injured in multi-car crash on Nashville Highway north of Columbia

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators are on the scene of a crash involving multiple cars at the intersection of Nashville Highway and Carters Creek Pike, with multiple people injured.

According to investigators, three people are in critical condition and another is in stable condition. Investigators say five to seven cars were involved in the crash.

Investigators are asking all drivers to avoid the area while the investigation continues. Columbia Police, Maury County Sheriff’s Office, and Columbia Fire and Rescue are all on the scene, and the highway is expected to be shut down for quite some time. Three helicopters were also called in to help.

TDOT reports that there is a significant backup in both directions on Nashville Highway as well as on Carters Creek Pike.