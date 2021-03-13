At least 3 UT football players arrested on drug charges at student dorm

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Three University of Tennessee football players appeared on a campus crime log showing they were arrested Tuesday, March 9 on drug charges.

The log shows Martavius French, of Memphis; Isaac Washington, of Pilot Mountain, N.C.; and Aaron Willis, of Midlothian, Virginia are charged with simple possession and unlawful drug paraphernalia.

Also, the record shows Clinton Warren, of Memphis and an “unlisted juvenile” were arrested at the same time and location. Law enforcement generally does not identify anyone arrested who is 17 years old or younger.

The report says the incident happened around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 9 at Stokely Hall. A police narrative in the report, however, says an officer was dispatched to Stokely Hall 10:16 p.m. on March 9 for an “assault past occured.”

Washington, a defensive lineman, and Willis, a linebacker, were both a part of Tennessee’s 2021 Football Signing Day roster. French signed with Tennessee in 2020 and did not see the field last season.

In December, linebacker Kivon Bennett was dismissed from the team after being arrested on campus on drugs and weapons charges.