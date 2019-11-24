At least 17 dead after plane crash in Africa

(AP)– According to The Associated Press, a plane carrying at least 17 people crashed after takeoff today in Congo’s Eastern City of Goma in Central Africa.

They say everyone on board died in the plane crash.

The aircraft landed in a residential neighborhood near the airport.

Some homes were destroyed.

Dozens of people and fire crews tried to help with rescue efforts.

The plane was owned by a private carrier named Busy Bee.

It was heading to Beni, about 220 miles North of Goma.

