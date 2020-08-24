At least 10 train cars derailed in East Tennessee

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Crews are on the scene of a train derailment in the Telford area of Washington County in Eastern Tennessee Monday morning.

According to officials on the scene, at least ten train cars have derailed near Telford.

Crews are currently working to clean up the aftermath of the derailment.

Several roads are impacted and will remain closed until the cleanup is complete. Impacted roads include Matthews Mill Road, Rauhof Road and Washington College Station Road.

The train belongs to Norfolk Southern Corporation.

No injuries have been reported as of 4:30 a.m. and no HAZMAT warnings have been released.

