Armed citizen kills intruder at South Nashville home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a homeowner shot and killed an intruder in South Nashville Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened just after 6 a.m. at a home in the 300 block of Radnor Street.

Officials told News 2 a senior citizen returned home to find the intruder inside his residence. The man then shot and killed the intruder, according to Metro police.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.