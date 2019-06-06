At least 1 killed in training accident at West Point

WEST POINT, N.Y. (ABC News) — A military vehicle overturned in a training accident at West Point on Thursday morning, according to officials with the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

At least one individual was killed in the accident, which occurred during annual summer training, a source familiar with the incident told ABC News.

There were a total of 20 cadets and three active duty soldiers in the five-ton cargo truck called a light medium tactical vehicle, the source added. Another source said that everyone in the truck sustained some type of injury.

Army and local first responders were at the scene treating the injured near the Camp Natural Bridge training site which is on U.S. Military Academy property, officials said.

Motorists were being asked to avoid Route 293.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.