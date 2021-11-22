At least 1 killed in Hickman County crash

HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least one person was killed in a crash in Hickman County Monday morning.
The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on State Route 50 near Glenn Hinson Road.
The roadway is currently closed to traffic in both directions. It is estimated to reopen around 12 p.m.
No additional information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.